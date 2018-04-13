Six eminent Bristol orthopaedic surgeons have combined their expertise of hip and knee replacement surgery to form the Joint Replacement Centre Bristol, which is now open for business at Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital, The Chesterfield. Patients who have private healthcare insurance or those choosing to pay for themselves no longer need to wait for a new hip or knee.
Based on many years of experience and high volumes of specialist hip and knee procedures, the consultant team approach gives unrivalled reassurance of the highest levels of clinical care, safety, speed and expertise at all times, so that patients can quickly get back to the lives they love. With an enviable reputation, such a collection of sheer specialist surgical talent is a huge opportunity for people in and around Bristol and Bath to experience. Not only that, with expert knowledge in research and being widely published, they ensure a clinical evidence-based approach to joint replacement techniques. This means they are at the forefront of delivering both the highest quality and safest ways to treat and fix joints.
Knee specialist Mr Jonathan Webb, who was instrumental in bringing together the consultant team, explains: “We have chosen to join together as an expert clinical team, following many years of working alongside each other in Bristol, to provide the best possible care for patients requiring hip and knee replacements. The Joint Replacement Centre programme is based on the latest clinical evidence and best practice, delivered by highly specialist, carefully selected orthopaedic surgeons. We are there to support patients all along the way; from assessment, diagnosis and treatment through to recovery and beyond.”
Consultants at the Joint Replacement Centre Bristol are all Bristol registrar trained and have undertaken relevant fellowships. Those who offer both hip and knee replacements are Mr Richard Baker, Mr Sanchit Mehendale and Mr Michael Whitehouse, whilst Mr Stephen Eastaugh-Waring and Mr Jason Webb specialise only in hip surgery and Mr Jonathan Webb purely in knee replacement. Also at no extra cost, the consultants work with specialist physiotherapists and the two Nuffield Health Fitness & Wellbeing gyms in Bristol to get people back on their feet faster.
