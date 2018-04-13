Six eminent Bristol orthopaedic surgeons have combined their expertise of hip and knee replacement surgery to form the Joint Replacement Centre Bristol, which is now open for business at Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital, The Chesterfield. Patients who have private healthcare insurance or those choosing to pay for themselves no longer need to wait for a new hip or knee.

Based on many years of experience and high volumes of specialist hip and knee procedures, the consultant team approach gives unrivalled reassurance of the highest levels of clinical care, safety, speed and expertise at all times, so that patients can quickly get back to the lives they love. With an enviable reputation, such a collection of sheer specialist surgical talent is a huge opportunity for people in and around Bristol and Bath to experience. Not only that, with expert knowledge in research and being widely published, they ensure a clinical evidence-based approach to joint replacement techniques. This means they are at the forefront of delivering both the highest quality and safest ways to treat and fix joints.