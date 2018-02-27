The Kitchen Partners (formerly in-toto) have recently changed their supplier to the fantastic German manufacturers Leicht and Brigitte, and Fiona and Clinton couldn’t be happier with this new direction. The clean, ethereal white Leicht display embodies the timelessness of the brand’s designs and the tactile Corian worktop, that flows seamlessly around every corner including the sink, means that everyone who comes in can’t help but feel how smooth it is. Head into the showroom to see and feel for yourself!

102 Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2QY

Tel: 0117 946 6433 Web: thekitchenpartners.co.uk