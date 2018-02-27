David Hunt Lighting is one of the UK’s longest surviving established lighting manufacturers. Based in the Cotswolds for the last 100 years, David Hunt is best known for designing and manufacturing wholly original products. The design team generates a stream of new ideas incorporating different textures, colours and finishing techniques. The result is a range of innovative, unusual and exciting products that cross the design spectrum from classical to contemporary and offer a vast choice for all interior styles. The team has developed its manufacturing processes over many years and each item is handmade and finished using traditional hand finishing techniques. This allows David Hunt to recreate the illusion of almost any finish on any surface such as hand-stitched leather or the majestic Antler. In fact, David Hunt’s Antler Collection is one of the bestsellers, with a variety of colourways and styles such as the Antler Emperor pendant.

