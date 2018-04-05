Bristol-based charity, The Matthew Tree Project is seeking both a venue in which to carry out its life rebuilding work and a new host partner organisation to collaborate with. Currently operating four days a week from four different Rebuilding Lives Support Centres, the charity is now able to start carrying out a fifth day on a Thursday but is in need of a new host partner organisation. The introduction of a fifth weekly day is due to its innovative Mobile FoodStore that was has been a huge success.

The charity provides a full wrap around support programme for over a thousand of the city’s most vulnerable residents annually and is now able to help more individuals whose lives have been hit by crisis with a high risk of becoming homeless. The Matthew Tree Project helps anyone who is referred by one of over 90 officially appointed organisations as well as GPs, schools, hospitals and social workers.

Mark Goodway, founder of the charity says, “The Rebuilding Lives programme works to address poverty and crisis at its roots, to catch vulnerable people who are falling through the cracks and help them holistically, tackling their problems and empowering them to move them from crisis to independence in a very effective and sustainable way.”

Host partners provide the venue, which becomes a focal point of the community as people and families in crisis come weekly for essential support provided by the skilled staff and trained volunteers of The Matthew Tree Project. A Rebuilding Lives Support Centre offers a safe and welcoming space where open and trusting relationships are developed. In addition to this, The Matthew Tree Project offers a mixture of mentoring, budgeting, money management, nutrition, home cooking, ICT, employment and problem tackling such as domestic abuse, debt and addiction to help each individual.

Every client attending a support centre receives seven days worth of fresh, chilled and ambient food for their family, for as long as they need it. The food is stored in the new Mobile FoodStore meaning the hosting venue is only needed on its support day.

Mark adds, “We have the experience, infrastructure, funds, volunteers, training programmes and food in place to help more people who are living on the very edge of society. We now need a host partner to provide the venue to enable us to deliver help where it’s needed the most. I’m excited to see where we’ll go next and urge anyone who thinks their community would benefit from this support to contact us.”

Visit: the-matthew-tree-project.org