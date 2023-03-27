Planning a wedding can feel time consuming and stressful, as there are so many things to consider when you have never organised such an important event before.

Caroline from The Planning Lounge has been working with couples to achieve their dream wedding since 2015, alleviating stress by providing a variety of planning, coordination and styling services, giving you the freedom to choose the level of involvement you would like during the planning process, and on the day itself.

Based in Bristol, and working with both wedding venues and marquees on private residences across the South West, Caroline specialises in creating relaxed and stylish celebrations for the modern couple, with impeccable attention to detail.

