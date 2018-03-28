The Real Greek has just launched its first ever standalone Vegan menu, which includes thirty flavoursome vegan dishes.

Created in collaboration with celebrated Greek cook Tonia Buxton, the thirty-item vegan menu pays homage to Greece’s rich heritage of vegan cooking and the fresh ingredients found in Greek and Cypriot cuisine. The new Vegan Menu uses vegan-friendly foods traditional to Greece such as vine leaves, lentils and spices to create a menu packed with variety, colour and flavour. The vegan menu is designed for vegans and non-vegans alike.

To celebrate this The Real Greek is giving away 100 free Vegan Jackfruit Gryos Souviaki wraps. The wraps are a vegan twist on a traditional gyro – packed full of fresh tomatoes, red onion, tahini sauce, sweet paprika and jackfruit wrapped in flatbread.

Served on a first come first serve basis, 50 wraps will be available from 12pm on Wednesday 4 April and another 50 wraps on Thursday 5 April.

Christos Karatzenis, Operations Director of The Real Greek, said: “While The Real Greek has always been proud to have a variety of vegan-friendly options on its menu, creating a special dedicated menu was a natural step for us – veganism is ingrained in Grecian history and culture, with the first vegan diet created by philosopher Pythagoras in 550 BCE – it was more than a theory! We’re excited to launch this menu that is a result of listening to our customers, and leaning on tradition, to craft what we believe is one of the most varied and flavoursome vegan menus you’ll find in the UK today.”