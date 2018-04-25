84A Glass House, Cabot Circus, Bristol BS1 3BX

Tel: 0117 990 2170

Web: therealgreek.com

The Real Greek Bristol, situated in the heart of Cabot Circus, next door to the cinema, brings a taste of Greece to the city. The restaurant is designed to recreate the relaxed Mediterranean experience of eating in Greece, offering an authentic space for locals, families and visitors to enjoy great Greek cuisine. Cold and hot meze, grilled skewers, marinated meats and souvlaki wraps all feature on the menu. With live Greek music from 7.30pm on Thursday and Friday evenings, it’ll feel like holidays in the Greek islands are just around the corner. The Real Greek is a great place to have any kind of get together, with a fantastic atmosphere and delicious food. Eat. Together!