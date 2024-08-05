The root cause: hair loss & regrowth

Major changes to your hair’s appearance can be worrying – be it due to genetics, ageing, conditions or as a side effect of certain medical treatments – which is why we spoke to hairdressers offering specialist support to find out how people can seek better support, and feel more like themselves, when going through any hair loss and regrowth journey.

Hair – or the absence of it – punctuates most moments in our lives. Some of us are born with none, others have plenty. We then grow it and lose it in various patterns as the years go by. It can reflect our personality, fashion choices and political beliefs, as well as religious lifestyles and ethnicities. For many, it’s an extension and expression of how we’re feeling inside. When it starts to thin, or fall out completely, our confidence – indeed even our sense of self – can start to come undone.



Ageing, health conditions, cancer treatment, stress, menopause, male pattern baldness, genetics and more can all interrupt our relationships with our hair, can leave us feeling like we’re losing control over our bodies, often when we’re experiencing other symptoms. Rather than spiral into a negative relationship with your hair loss journey, it might be useful to discuss your concerns with someone who’s spent more time looking at the top of your head than most: your hairdresser.



Danni and Luci, who run hair loss specialist salon Auburn & Onyx in Abbots Leigh, believe that support during can come from the close relationship we often build with hairdressers: “It’s crucial that we actively listen to any concerns, and approach each client with compassion and understanding. Hair loss can leave people feeling extremely vulnerable and self-conscious, so it’s important to provide a salon setting that can be a safe space for clients to express their feelings and concerns.”



They explain that as well as offering emotional support, hairdressers can suggest hairstyles that can camouflage thinning areas or give the appearance of fuller hair. “Alternatively, if the hairdresser is unable to disguise the hair loss, they can educate clients on other options available and guide them towards appropriate specialists.”



Rightly so, Danni and Luci say that there’s no ‘correct’ way to deal with hair loss and everyone’s reaction is different – but visibility and seeing others’ journey can really help.

“A lot of people can go through many years of their lives without having to worry about their hair, so when someone starts to suddenly loose hair, it can be a very uneasy place to be. In the past couple of years social media has made a really positive impact and we are seeing much more awareness being spread. Individuals affected are sharing their stories and supporting each other, which is so beautiful to see. As a salon we are working really hard with our clients to continue to break the silence and stigma around hair loss, and we are so inspired by the movement we are already seeing.”



Noel at Noco Hair

One inspiring person in Bristol who’s been working closely with her hairdresser to share her hair loss journey is Claire Stewart. In the words of her salon Noco Hair in Clifton, Claire is “a true warrior who has overcome cancer”. Noco’s co-founder Noel Halligan has created a YouTube video that follows her determination and the extraordinary bond she shares with her hairdresser in her journey with hair loss and regrowth, all while raising awareness for cancer research. The video, which is titled Don’t Shave Your Own Hair Off if you have Cancer! Watch this 1st!, documents Claire’s challenges of hair regrowth post-chemotherapy and her personal decision against wearing a wig, as well as her empowerment and transformation through her cancer journey, culminating in her participation in the Bath Half marathon as a testament to her strength and resilience.



“Hairdressers should be better at what they do about asking questions and understanding the situation and being able to prefer or give videos or give information, but we don’t really have any information,” says Noel, stating this is what spurred him onto make the important video.

After running some events with cancer support charity Penny Brohn UK, Noel has been actively trying to stimulate open conversations about client hair loss – for whatever reason – and is especially keen to help people reframe the way people approach the way they experience hair loss before, during and after cancer treatment.



“Hairdressing as an industry needs to up its game talking about this type of stuff,” he adds. “People know that they’re going to have a really tough time ahead, but with our help they can fight, feel stronger and come out the other side of treatment and eventually have hair again – even if it might be different to how it was.”



According to MacMillan, on average someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer at least every 90 seconds. That’s a lot of cancer treatment. Many, but not all treatments may have side effects that cause hair thinning, partial hair loss or total hair loss from all over the body.



Noel is really passionate about opening a dialogue between hairdressers and clients during this process, so they don’t feel they have to shave their hair at home in preparation for what’s to come. His documented journey with Claire demonstrates this, using his skills to help her gradually reduce her hair length, followed by much shorter faded styled, and then shaving it off professionally in an act of empowerment, rather than desperation.



The key to this kind of support and relationship was by opening up, and for hairdressers knowing how to address Claire’s situation properly.

“Sometimes people think they’re the only person that’s going through any kind of hair loss,” notes Noel. “One thing we train our team on is rather than saying, ‘What are we doing today?’ at the start of a consultation. Instead we say, ‘What don’t you like about your hair?’ By asking the right questions, you tend to draw out more information, and we openly try and get our team to examine, diagnose and prescribe, rather than just going straight in and taking a bit of length off.”



Opening with a better question for clients is central to Noel’s approach. It could lead a client to say that they like their hair length, but it’s thinning around the hairline. Is this because they tie their hair up a lot? Is it because the layers are too heavy and it’s pulling on the hairs that are more ready to shed? Is it male pattern baldness? Or, as Noel asks, is it something more serious that the client needs to address?



This is something Luci and Danni agree with, which can help proper diagnosis, treatment and aesthetic solutions: “Firstly, and most importantly, your health should always be checked by your GP to ensure there isn’t anything underlying that may need medical attention,” they advise. “Hair loss solutions will vary depending on whether you go down a medical or non-medial route. Medical options include hair transplants, platelet-rich plasma therapy and micropigmentation. Non-medical options include wigs, hair pieces, mesh integration and trichology tested extensions. We always book our clients in for a consultation prior to the application of any type of hair enhancement, to determine the most fitting solution suited to their requirements.”



If you’re particularly nervous or about these kind of conversations, or find a salon setting overwhelming and intimidating, then Noco has a dedicated area you can sit in with your hairdresser, which isn’t completely isolated, but is separate enough for people having sensitive conversations – or who might want more privacy for religious reasons. Likewise, Auburn & Onyx has been designed to be a safe space and a relaxing environment for people dealing with hair loss and needing an extra dose of self care.



Noel, Luci and Danni are all committed to helping spread awareness of the support and solutions for hair loss hairdressers with the right training and approach can offer. As Claire bravely puts it in her video, embarking on her hair loss journey alongside her hairdresser helped her regain some control over her body, putting her back at the helm so she could steer her ship

again.



auburnandonyx.co.uk; nocohair.com