While the invitations have been rolling in from friends and family due to be wed this season, one envelope from Kensington Palace has been noticeably lacking on the doormat – we can only assume it got lost in the post… Having put our noses back in joint, we decided to have a bit of fun and get into the royal wedding spirit by asking a few friends in the local bride-and-groom business for their big-day predictions

So with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already breaking with royal tradition by having their wedding on a Saturday (Wills and Kate nabbed a Friday, while the Queen settled on a Thursday), we’ve been thinking about the other things they may or may not be doing differently. Our favourite rumour concerns thoroughly modern Meghan – who has sidestepped royal custom in several subtle ways over recent months – making her own speech, and we are loving her style.

What do we know for sure so far? The marriage will take place at 12pm in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle – where royals such as Henry VIII and Princess Margaret have been laid to rest – with a smaller guest list than the last royal wedding, due to the lower venue capacity of 800 in contrast with Westminster Abbey’s 1,900. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service while the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the vows are made (bespoke, perhaps? Harry’s got to crack a joke, surely…) before a carriage procession goes from St George’s Chapel through Windsor town, and a main reception is held at St George’s Hall. Harry’s dad, the Prince of Wales, is believed to be giving a private celebration later on in the evening with close friends and family.

The prince’s comms secretary has said the occasion will be one of ‘fun and joy’ (we should think so too) to reflect the characters of the happy couple. As we all know Harry to have been a bit of a wild-card in the past – the cheeky chappy of the royals, you might say – some of Bristol’s wedding industry folk have been throwing around thoughts of what he and his fiancée might do to personalise the event and put their own stamp on the protocol-heavy proceedings…

1. THE GUESTLIST

It’s set to be an eclectic mix – with potentially everyone from Hollywood A-listers to army comrades who served with Harry in Afghanistan as well as the usual political figures, royals and dignitaries from overseas. “We know Elton John, close friend of the late Princess Diana, will be there and has cancelled gigs in Las Vegas,” says Michele Jetzer, award-winning wedding co-ordinator at Kings Weston House. “Also perhaps boxer Anthony Joshua – who bonded with Harry on Radio 4’s Today programme and made a bid to be his supporter/best man – plus the cast of Suits!”

“I wonder if once one is knighted, one is then invited to all of the royal parties?” ponders Bristol wedding photographer Tasha Park. “If so you might expect Paul McCartney, Sean Connery and Bill Gates to name a few. Apparently Serena Williams is on the potential bridesmaids list!”

Emily Francesca, of Bristol florist Sunflower Blooms, reckons the Beckhams will be in attendance (as they were for William and Kate) as well as Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and the rest of the Spice Girls – indeed, Mel B recently slipped that the gang would be attending. She’s hopeful for the Obamas too, though at the time of writing this is still up in the air due to the diplomatic tension it could cause if the current American president is left out in the cold.

2. THE CAKE

It’s just been announced that Californian pastry chef and food writer Claire Ptak – owner of the Violet Bakery in east London – has been enlisted to make an organic lemon and elderflower cake with buttercream and fresh spring flowers, after speculation that Harry and Meghan’s would be the first royal wedding cake made from bananas. (Apparently it’s a favoured flavour of the prince and, back before Meghan deleted her Instagram account, she shared an image of two bananas cuddling which many took as a confirmation of their relationship.)

Traditionally a multi-tiered fruitcake is served at British royal weddings but we had a hunch that Harry and Meg would be thinking a bit more creatively. It’s possible they’ll still have a layer of fruitcake somewhere in the mix – according to custom, a tier of the stuff is supposed to be saved to be eaten on the couple’s first aniversary or on the christening of their first-born child.

“Americans are big on the wedding cake so I would imagine there’ll be tiers to the ceiling,” muses Michele Jetzer, while Sarah Ameson, who handles the SS Great Britain’s wedding venue hire, envisions something more understated, chic and contemporary.

“The ‘naked’ cake is probably the most popular style I’m seeing these days,” says Tasha Park, “but I can imagine these guys going for an amazing avant-garde style, arty and modern.”

3. THE ATTIRE

Meghan’s dress is arguably the biggest sartorial commission of 2018 – with names such as Inbal Dror, Erdem, Alexander McQueen and Antonio Berardi dropped into the hat so far, but nothing confirmed as yet. It’s possible the Queen may lend a tiara (something borrowed…) but equally the soon-to-be royal may have decided to go for something completely new and bespoke.

Timeless chic with a nod to the 1920s, wagers Sarah Ameson and, similarly, Emily Francesca envisions something sleek and understated rather than OTT, fitted with a train, while Arnos Vale Cemetery’s wedding co-ordinator Buffy Jones is backing an A-line number with soft tulle and a light veil. “I imagine it to be quite an amazing creation,” says Tasha Park. “Sculptural, unfussy. I could see her opting for a mermaid-cut, floor-length something-or-other.”

“Maybe she’s gone for a French designer such as Rime Arodaky,” suggests Michele Jetzer. “Beautifully made and designed with a twist of rock ’n’ roll.”

The Bristol Magazine’s resident royal expert Jessica Hope has been keeping a keen eye on developments: “Meghan was supposedly seen heading into a Vera Wang boutique a few months ago, so it wouldn’t be a shock if she picked an American designer and it would be a nice nod to her roots.

“But more recently British haute couture fashion house Ralph & Russo, who designed Meghan’s dress for the official engagement photographs, has been pipped to produce the dress. If it is anything like her engagement photographs, then expect absolute elegance and Hollywood glamour.

“As for Prince Harry, there is some debate among royal correspondents as to what will be worn for the nuptials. Having served in the army for 10 years and made Captain General Royal Marines by the Queen in December, he could be in uniform. But with the wedding in Windsor a slightly more downsized affair compared to his brother’s, Harry might choose morning dress instead.”

Photographer Kerry James of A Tall Long-Legged Bird agrees. “I’d imagine Harry will be wearing a traditional morning suit with a checked waistcoat bringing a bit of Balmoral into play, and I can see Meghan wearing a sleek backless number with her arms covered.”

“Meghan’s dress will reflect that timeless, simple Hollywood chic with some structure.” That’s The Clifton Club’s two pennies’ worth, courtesy of GM Amy Edwards. “Floral embroidery is very big this year so we could see some unique detail. Whatever the style, it’s sure to become the wedding dress trend of 2018. As for the bridesmaids’ dresses, we are excited to see something really unique as this is where they can really break with tradition!” Image by Ben Simpson

4. THE FOOD

“I’d love to think they’d go for conviviality over formality and share boards or tapas with their guests,” says Jo Cranston from gorgeous local wedding caterer Queen & Whippet. “Harry apparently proposed over home-cooked roast chicken so it’d be great fun if they picked up on the current carve-your-own trend in wedding feasts. But realistically it’s going to be a sit-down, plated affair and with Meghan a self-confessed foodie I expect each dish on the menu will be given very careful consideration, with an emphasis on using the best British produce.”

“With all those centuries of English history behind them, you might expect them to keep things fairly traditional – perhaps pheasant or pigeon?” thinks Tasha – or posh pie and mash, if you’re of similar mind to Emily at Sunflower Blooms.

“It’s hard to call but we like to think that, like us, they’d go for local, seasonal ingredients,” says executive chef director at Fosters, Tom Green – caterer for Bristol Old Vic’s weddings. “Canapés of Balmoral smoked salmon blini; Highgrove confit duck and cherry bon bon with carrot and orange blossom purée; Paxcroft Farm quail scotch egg with smoked ham hock and pea.

“Then a starter of English asparagus, morel mushrooms and oeuf mollet; mains of Windsor lamb loin, Jersey Royals, glazed spring veg and roasting juices; finishing with strawberry and white chocolate delice plus shortbread.” Concrete specifics; we like it! Image by Queen & Whippet

5. THE EMBELLISHMENTS

Aside from Sarah Flint, who counts Meghan as a loyal fan, the rumour mill hasn’t thrown up much about potential footwear just yet – but said shoe designer has released a sparkly bride-worthy pair that could possibly peep out from the chosen frock on 19 May. As for the flowers, while Buffy Jones is betting on delicate freesias with sprinkles of gypsophila, and peonies – one of Meghan’s favourites – many are convinced the classic royal white bouquet is still de rigueur.

“I’m expecting an elegant, contemporary cream and green colour scheme with lots of textures and variety,” says Emily Francesca, “nothing too over the top – very clean and simple.”

“I think they will respect the formality of the British tradition for the ceremony and reception,” says Amy. “With white and pastel spring blooms, crystal candelabras and touches of greenery woven throughout – trees and fresh foliage for a bit of that California vibe.”

“I’d love to see lily of the valley in the bouquet,” adds Michele Jetzer. “Quite understated but it could be a nod to Diana, who also had these in her bouquet.”

Meghan already has Princess Diana’s diamonds in her engagement ring, and the consensus is she’ll most likely wear some of her jewellery down the aisle, too. “Many of my brides, who have lost loved ones, simply like to have framed portraits as a part of their decor, or wear an item of their jewellery and remember them in their speeches,” suggests Tasha Park. “Subtle touches that make sure those they’ve lost are a part of their day, without showiness or sadness.

“I once photographed a wedding where South African culture met vintage Cotswolds and they had exotic, almost furry-looking blooms teamed with pink roses and gypsophila. I think Meghan would want something unusual and artistic, celebrating British culture but with a modern, funky edge.”

6. THE ENTERTAINMENT

Wouldn’t it be sweet for the Spice Girls to do it? When Harry met them as a little lad, it was the cutest thing – and Mel B did seem to suggest it was on the cards when she made her American talk show slip recently. “Ed Sheeran said that he would gladly play at the wedding when asked at the recent Brit Awards, but he will be on tour in Ireland that evening,” Jessica Hope considers. “But it is just a short flight away – could he make a dash to the airport for a late evening set for the royal guests? Ellie Goulding played at Wills and Kate’s reception, and soon after rumours flew around about Harry’s growing friendship with the singer. Apparently Ellie’s set went down very well so maybe she could do it all over again?”

Kerry James anticipates something more electronic. “Once the olds and official folk have gone, I see Harry, Meghan and their closest friends having an after-party, something massive! Maybe Fatboy Slim doing a set – I imagine the photographer will be sent home long before this kicks off!”

“I read that Prince Harry likes his dubstep,” shares Tasha Park. “Apparently he had Skream perform at a private gig in Buckingham Palace in 2010. I’m not sure he’d get away with it but I’d love to think that the later hours of the reception would see live dubstep acts. Bristol is a particular hot spot for that kind of talent; maybe our very own Pinch and Appleblim could entertain them… In all seriousness many of my brides are hiring magicians and travelling casinos – very en vogue. Maybe they’d ask Derren Brown along!”

7. SUPPORTING ACTS

Of course there’s plenty more to be considered – we’re still not 100% sure who’ll be walking Meghan down the aisle, but we know that her new niece Princess Charlotte will have a role, probably as bridesmaid, and page boy will no doubt go to Prince George (after all, he’s got experience in the role thanks to Aunt Pippa’s nuptials). It’s been suggested that Meghan’s close friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney will be included in the band of bridesmaids as well as author and BFF Lindsay Roth and, perhaps, actress Priyanka Chopra.

What about the photographer? Mario Testino had long been a royal family favourite and front-runner but in light of the recent allegations against him, he’s now discounted. While Alexi Lubomirski was chosen for the engagement photographs it’s unlikely he’ll be photodocumenting the nuptials; but Millie Pilkington is a possibility as William and Kate’s behind-the-scenes wedding photographer; as potentially is Jason Bell who captured Prince George’s christening. But our speculators are in agreement. “The job of photographing William’s wedding went to a chap called Hugo Burnand,” says Tasha Park. “And as personal recommendations are so important when it comes to choosing a wedding photographer, my money is on him.” Jessica Hope concurs. “It does seem likely that society photographer Hugo Burnand will be asked to take the official photos at Windsor Castle, as he did with Wills and Kate and also Prince Charles and Camilla in 2005.”

Well that was fun. Now we’re finished speculating, all that remains for us to do is prep the bunting and seek out our nearest street party…