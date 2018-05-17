To mark the 10th anniversary of Upfest, Europe’s largest street art festival in Bristol, animated megastar family The Simpsons will be making appearances throughout the festival.

Festival-goers will be treated to renowned artist interpretations of The Simpsons – including Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie – throughout the festival that takes place in south Bristol from Saturday 28 – Monday 30 July.

Upfest attracts more than 400 artists painting 50 venues throughout Bedminster and Southville.

Talented artists travel from 70 countries and across the UK to paint live on 60,000 sqft of surfaces in front of 50,000 visitors. The music stages and art workshops round off a visually spectacular weekend.

This year, three Upfest artists have been selected by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening to bring The Simpsons to life in their own unique styles:

• Bao, born and based in Hong Kong, is known for her freestyle work with vibrant murals and illustrations.

• Soker, a wildstyle writer, is one of Bristol’s finest talents and has been putting his mark on the city since the late 80s.

• And Nomad Clan, the collective of Cbloxx and AYLO, one of the most sought-after duos in the international global street art scene.

The festival has received an incredible 1,100 applications from artists from 84 different countries.

Steve Hayles, Upfest founder, said: “We’re incredibly pumped to be celebrating the iconic characters of The Simpsons – it’s a show truly loved by people of all ages. 2018 marks a significant milestone for us. Being our 10th Anniversary we wanted to go big and given the global phenomenon surrounding The Simpsons makes this the perfect collaboration.”

Visit: upfest.co.uk