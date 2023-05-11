‘The start of a new chapter’ – Bristol care home launches new dementia guide to support families

A care home in Bristol has launched a unique video guide to support people whose loved ones have been diagnosed with dementia.

A poll of 2,000 adults carried out by Care UK, which operates Trymview Hall, on Southmead Road, found over two thirds of British adults (67%) admitted they felt they should know more about dementia.

Launched in response, the guide – One step at a time – A video guide to navigating dementia – is the first of its kind and is split into three sections: Dealing with a dementia diagnosis, Living well with dementia and Supporting the carer. It is the eighth guide to be released by Care UK, following the success of its predecessors – but the first to be available in video format.

Tapping into more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with dementia, the videos include detailed explanations and practical advice from Care UK’s experts, including Head of Nursing, Care and Dementia, Suzanne Mumford, Managers and team members from care homes across the country, plus residents’ families and carers.

Each section is designed to provide a lifeline for families whose loved one has been diagnosed with dementia by dispelling common myths and helping to shine a light on what it means to live with the condition.

It also includes practical tips from carers to help them understand how they can continue taking care of themselves, but also how their loved ones can go on to lead fulfilling lives after a diagnosis – from keeping active to continuing to enjoy old hobbies.

To mark the launch, Trymview Hall is inviting the community to an ‘Understanding Dementia’ session from 2pm-4pm on Tuesday 16th May. Along with the home’s expert team, Dr Nori Graham, Vice President of the Alzheimer’s Society, will cover a number of topics to help attendees understand what it’s like to live with dementia, as well as share practical advice.

Nicole Anderson, Home Manager at Trymview Hall, said: “Thousands of people each year are diagnosed with dementia, which can feel confusing for those diagnosed as well as their loved ones – which is why we’ve created our new guide, ‘One step at a time’.

“We’ll also be hosting a special event for those keen to learn more about dementia and welcoming Dr Nori Graham for an ‘Understanding Dementia’ session, to share information and advice about living with dementia.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming local people for an inspiring afternoon of information and guidance – and would like to encourage those who can’t attend to watch our new video guide and get in touch if they have any questions.”

As part of the launch, Care UK has also teamed up with Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, award-winning journalist and TV presenter Angela Rippon. She commented “I understand the feeling that families experience when a loved one is diagnosed with dementia. It’s a difficult time, and it’s easy to feel powerless and alone.

“There are numerous common misconceptions about dementia, and while it may be difficult to receive a diagnosis, it’s important to remember that it can also be the start of a new chapter.

“I believe that raising awareness about the symptoms of dementia and what it’s like to live with the condition is incredibly important. I’d like to encourage everyone to explore Care UK’s video guide so that we can all work together to make our society more dementia friendly.”

To find out more about Trymview Hall or book your place at the event, contact Customer Relations Manager, Nicola Wolff-Donitz, on 0117 911 6989, or email nicola.wolff-donitz@careuk.com

To access the guide, please visit careuk.com

Trymview Hall is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.