The producers of the hit West End production Tina – The Tina Turner Musical have announced the show’s first ever UK and Ireland tour… meaning the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome next year.



This month marks one year since Tina Turner sadly passed away at the age of 83. It seems a timely and fitting tribute then, for The Bristol Magazine to look ahead to when the smash hit musical that tells the story of the legendary, 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s life goes on tour, landing at Bristol Hippodrome with a run from 8-26 April 2025.



Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her iconic hits, including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High, the show is an inspiring true story of the woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers and defy the bounds of age, gender, and race to conquer the world against all odds.

Each night I want audiences to take away from the theatre that you can turn poison into medicine”

Tina was involved with the show’s production from the start, and in her own words, she said: “It’s really important to me to have the chance to share my full story. This musical is not about my stardom. It is about the journey I took to get there. Each night I want audiences to take away from the theatre that you can turn poison into medicine.”



Tina is the longest running show to ever play London’s Aldwych Theatre. Productions have also opened on Broadway, across North America, and in Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Australia, continuing Tina’s legacy of playing sell-out shows around the world every day.



Karis Anderson as Tina in the show’s finale



The musical has been directed by Phyllida Lloyd (Mamma Mia!) and written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall, with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.



It is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.



Continuing the legacy

The Bristol Magazine attended the official Tina UK and Ireland tour launch in London and caught up with the musical’s producer Tali Pelman (group creative managing director for Stage Entertainment), who told us what it means to share Tina’s story to more audiences than ever before around the country.



“I think as Phyllida Lloyd has said previously, we feel like the guardian angels of this story,” Pelman explains. “I think that it’s really important – it was then for Tina and it is now for me – to tell that story to another generation. What I found is that when people come to the show and hear her story who are in their 20s and 30s (and may not have grown up with her music like I did, or our parents did) it still resonates with their own lives and inspires them.



“For me, it’s now moved beyond sharing Tina’s story to her current audiences – we’re giving it to a whole new generation. That’s why we’re so excited about going on the road.”



Casting Tina

At the time of writing, Karis Anderson was embodying the titular role. Anderson is no stranger to the stage, having played Diana Ross in the touring UK production of Motown. Her performance as Tina was electrifying. Truly spine-tingling.



Taking on this role is physically and emotionally demanding, so casting the Tina(s) that will go on the road to bring her spirit and tell her tale to thousands more people is no easy task.



“It’s a triple threat role,” Pelman states. “I really don’t think there’s a tougher role for women in the musical scene. You have to have an actor in the role who can really channel the highs and lows and the nuances. At the same time, Tina was known for her choreography – she choreographed all her own steps, and was fiercely proud of that. Tina once even came into one of our rehearsal rooms, took off her jacket, asked me for a T-shirt from the wardrobe department and started dancing with our choreography team to perfect the steps! You have to deliver those iconic movements. And of course, there’s the voice. There’s no space to underdeliver on all three areas. It’s really tough.”



Pelman goes on to explain that the incredible work Adrienne Warren did when originating the role – and that all the team’s Tinas have done since – is not about ‘trying’ to be Tina, or to copy Tina, it’s about channelling Tina. “Every actor can find their entryway into this person and into her talents. That is a tremendously moving performance to witness.”

Tina’s early life in Tennessee (and right, with Ike Turner)



The grand finale

We wanted to know if there was a standout moment in the show that epitomises everything Pelman and team strive to deliver, especially now they’re continuing Tina’s legacy after her passing?



“That’s difficult…” she muses. “There are several stand out moments. But, if I had to choose one, I would probably say – without giving too much away – that is the finale. When you arrive there, you have experienced all the dramatic highs and lows of Tina’s life. You have sweated with her, you’ve bled with her, you’ve gone through a marathon with this person who you’ve gotten to know across two hours.



“You get to the finale and she becomes the Tina you came to see and, my God, do you rejoice in her victory! And every night, without fail, around the world, the house stands up. Just because of the sheer will of it all, it’s incredibly moving every single time.”



Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will be at Bristol Hippodrome 8-26 April 2025, tickets are on sale now at atgtickets.com/bristol