The Vincent: later living

Designed for you. Built for you. Waiting for you.

Nestled beside the Downs in Bristol’s popular Redland district, The Vincent offers a stylish collection of 64 one, two and three bedroom apartments designed for independent, later living. The Vincent is ideally located within easy reach of Clifton Village or the city centre where some of the best restaurants, boutique shops, cafes and many attractions are waiting to be enjoyed, while the expansive Clifton Downs nearby provide plenty of nature and outdoor spaces to explore at your leisure.

Each of the apartments benefits from an open plan design to create spacious and light-filled abodes. Generous kitchens include fully-integrated appliances and large worktops. Cosy yet spacious bedrooms include built-in wardrobes to maximise storage and en-suites in many of the homes.

The Vincent has the added benefit of its own on-site team who are on hand to handle day-to-day tasks and ensure the smooth running of the building, leaving residents free to live life and enjoy all that Bristol has to offer. A communal lounge, restaurant and beautiful, landscaped gardens are available for both a tranquil space for relaxation or socialising with neighbours, friends, and families.

There is even a guest suite available for visiting friends and family. With exclusive spa facilities, a gym and pool, wellbeing becomes a way of life, not just an occasional treat.

Prices from £275,000 – £1,250,000 to buy or from £2,220 pcm to rent.

0117 981 4352; lifestory.group/TheVincent