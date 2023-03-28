The Vincent: Recharge, Recreate, Relive, Rent now

Benefitting from a prime location in Bristol, The Vincent is a stunning collection of independent living apartments exclusively for people over 60. Situated within the expansive greenery of The Downs in Bristol’s Redland district.



We are so glad we made the move to The Vincent. We feel this has been a gift at this stage of our lives. JILL AND RAY LOCKHART | The Vincent

The Vincent offers an exclusive collection of 64 one, two and three bedroom homes designed and finished to a high-specification. These are spread across the beautifully restored Queen Victoria House, originally built in 1886, and two new Regency-style terraces – Charlotte and Jacob – that overlook the grounds and are named with a nod to the history of Queen Victoria House. Beyond The Vincent, the leafy beauty of Redland and Clifton awaits you. Lovely tree-lined paths lead to Clifton Village, while the bustling route along Whiteladies Road into the city centre help to make this a desirable place to call home.





With a thriving community, this beautiful community has been designed for social connection. Homeowners and rental members can seek out their friends in the comfortable communal lounge, or head out to the landscaped gardens. On-site amenities also include a wellness spa and gym and restaurant, The Cheese Platter.

Choosing what matters

Downsizing your home can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. Each Pegasus community is comprised of modern and stylish homes designed to be low maintenance and to free up more of your time to do what matters most– whether time with family, pursuing hobbies or taking advantage of beautiful locations close by. Jill and Ray Lockhart, who moved to The Vincent, Bristol, told Pegasus: “People often wait until it’s too late. We got to the point were we no longer wanted to be responsible for a house or garden nor to become isolated”

“On a beautiful sunny day, one of our daughters, who lives in Bristol, said she had discovered the perfect place close by – The Vincent. So we popped in to get a feel for the place. Keith, the general manager, met us in the foyer with a warm welcome; it was amazing. We looked around several apartments and thought wow. One of the apartments we saw, we are actually living in now. Within less than a week of viewing we said yes.”

Recharge, recreate, relive, rent now

Choosing a later life that is right for you has never felt so good. Buy, Rent or even Rent to Buy; with our completed apartments and communities designed just for you. If you choose to rent at The Vincent you can receive 50% off your rent for 6 months if you reserve and move-in by 30th June 2023*.

The Vincent offers one, two and three-bedroom contemporary homes from £400,000 – £1,250,000 or £2,479 pcm to rent

