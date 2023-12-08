Theatre Review: Oliver Twist

Words by Jenny Hayes



On a rainy night in December, a twinkle of Christmas magic was afoot at Tobacco Factory Theatres. Oliver Twist, written by Adam Peck and directed by TFT’s artistic director Heidi Vaughan, is a charming contemporary take on a well-loved classic.



Set in modern-day Bristol, this production is packed full of local flavour and big-hearted, feel good performances. Defender Nyanhete brings a beautiful naivety to the title role, and Beverly Rudd’s female Fagan is the festive treat we all needed. These are but two of an unvaryingly strong cast who bring depth, humour and warmth to each and every one of Dicken’s well-known characters.

Oliver with a Bristol twist? This show is genius. With sparkling performances, rousing songs and a sprinkle of audience participation, we were riveted from start to finish.



Oliver Twist is playing at Tobacco Factory Theatres until 21 January. Tickets available at: tobaccofactorytheatres.com

Images by Camilla Adams