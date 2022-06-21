Tilney Smith & Williamson in Bristol today rebrands to Evelyn Partners

Following the announcement in March that Tilney Smith & Williamson will be consolidating its brands under a new name, Evelyn Partners, the business is pleased to confirm that the rebrand has been rolled out on schedule and is live from today. All branded collateral has now been transferred, and the group’s new website is live at evelyn.com.

Bestinvest, the group’s online investment platform for DIY investors which recently re-launched as a hybrid digital service now offering free coaching and fixed price advice packages, is retained as a separate brand: Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners.

The new name reflects that the business is now one firm with a single purpose, which enables it to offer a broader, integrated offering to all clients. Recognising the heritage of the combined businesses, the new brand is named after Evelyn Gardens, the 1893 London address of one of the founders of the business, combined with Partners to reflect one of the firm’s core values: partnership.

Chris Woodhouse, chief executive of Evelyn Partners, said: “Today marks a new chapter for the business, one that celebrates the integration of our heritage businesses and reflects that we are one firm united by our purpose – to place the power of good advice into more hands. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff, clients and intermediaries who’ve given their time to provide their thoughts on our brand and those who have assisted in its development and implementation. We look forward to upholding our high standards for client service under our new name and brand identity.”

Nigel Hardy, managing partner at Evelyn Partners in Bristol, added: “Having successfully co-located at our offices in Bristol last year, Tilney and Smith & Williamson have been working seamlessly together for some time. The new unified brand signifies that we are now one group.”

evelyn.com | Featured image: Amanda Browning, head of financial services at Evelyn Partners in Bristol, with Nigel Hardy, managing partner