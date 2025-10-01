With more than 30 years of local experience Timbercraft creates bespoke kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms that are both stylish and functional. Each design is carefully tailored to your individual taste, needs, and home layout. Whether you prefer a modern, minimalist kitchen or a classic, timeless design, the expert team will work with you from initial consultation to final installation.

Their beautiful bathroom designs balance comfort, quality, and style, whether you’re after a luxury en-suite, a walk-in shower for accessibility, or a full family bathroom renovation.

Timbercraft fitted bedrooms can be designed with bespoke furniture, clever storage, and custom finishes to suit both large master bedrooms and smaller guest rooms.



Visit the showrooms in Clevedon or Keynsham to discuss your project with the friendly and knowledgeable teams.

Clevedon Showroom: 21-25 Alexandra Road, BS21 7QH

Keynsham Showroom: 29 High Street, BS31 1DP

timbercraft.co.uk