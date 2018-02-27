TME Interiors creates soulful, individual homes to love. Owner Teresa Eggleton feels that a professionally designed room should be a very affordable luxury, and her services remove barriers around pricing and attainability. TME Interiors creates full design plans to work from which provides independence and control when putting it all together. Contact Teresa to see what she could do for you. You’ll find original home styling that works for you, your home and the way you want to live in it. What’s more, you’ll discover ideas that enhance your home but don’t blow your budget. TME Interiors is currently offering a complete room design for £350 which includes a site visit, profiling, and full plan containing a visual strategy, mood boards, colour scheme, room layout, plus recommendations for everything you need, stockists and pricing. Everything you need to create a room to love from scratch…

Tel: 07918 785188 Web: tmeinteriors.co.uk

Instagram: @tmeinteriors