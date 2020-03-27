READ

With the sad news that the Bristol Women’s Literature Festival has been cancelled in response to the coronavirus pandemic, it is important that these writers’ great works are still celebrated this month. The inspiring books that were being acknowledged during the three-day festival are still very much available to read. Hadley Freeman’s House of Glass: The Story and Secrets of a Twentieth-Century Jewish Family follows the remarkable story of her grandmother and her siblings as they journey across the globe during a turbulent period in time. The festival’s all-woman line-up also included the likes of Helen Lewis with her book Difficult Women, Sian Norris and Yvonne Battle-Felton.

womensliteraturefestival.wordpress.com

LISTEN

While stuck in isolation, why not check out comedy podcast All About Eve and listen to Anna and Julia tell the life stories of incredible figures from our past. Episode four discusses the little-known Bristol tale of Princess Caraboo – who, in 1815, with no way of telling who she was, where she came from or how she arrived, was discovered in the city speaking an unknown language. Plug in, press play, close your eyes and lift your spirits.

allabouteve.buzzsprout.com

CARE

Bristol illustrator and co-founder of the Bristol Womxns Mural Collective RTIIIKA (ah-tieka) has designed a t-shirt in collaboration with the homelessness charity Caring in Bristol and Everpress, as part of the Everpress Togetherness store, to inspire community actions that create big change. Each tee purchased for £25 helps to provide two nights of shelter and care for someone who is currently rough sleeping, as the money will be donated directly to Caring in Bristol and their 365 Shelter.

caringinbristol.co.uk; everpress.com/caring-in-bristol-rtiiika

JOIN

Creatives in the South West have banded together in an attempt to boost morale through the power of art and music. Artists in Isolation calls for musicians, singers, writers, poets and spoken-word artists to produce exciting melodies for its new podcast. With the growing number of people entering self-isolation, making music, listening to new tunes and staying distracted from the recent events is a lovely way to help musicians and music-lovers alike.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram: @isolatedartists