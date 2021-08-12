Top GCSE results for Redmaids’ High’s Class of 2021

Year 11 students at Redmaids’ High in Bristol were full of smiles today, as they marked two years of hard work, dedication and supportive learning culminating in an excellent set of GCSE results.

Despite everything they’ve faced during the pandemic, including adapting to new ways of learning and staying connected from afar, their work ethic, intellectual capacity and strength of friendship was evident as they collected their results today.





Several students got straight 9s in all subjects including Hermione Brand, Eloise Davis, Rebecca Dent-Young, Emily Elms, Amy Lee-Jones and Jemima Haynes.

These girls will be starting a diverse range of subjects at Sixth Form next term including Russian, Maths, History, Economics and Psychology. Redmaids’ High is also offering a selection of new post-16 courses from September including bespoke Medical Sciences and Liberal Arts courses and a Foundation MBA.

Head of Redmaids’ High, Paul Dwyer said, “Young people have felt the disruption of Covid-19 very keenly, and we shouldn’t underestimate the impact it has had on them. I am extremely proud of how this GCSE year group has conducted themselves, and am filled with joy to celebrate every grade and personal success with them today.”

He continues, “We are especially excited to join the group as they begin their Sixth Form journey with us this September, helping them to forge their future pathways and make their mark on the world.”

