Top marks for Redmaids’ High IB students

Sixth Formers across the globe have had to adapt to a mixture of online learning, several lockdowns, and uncertainty through two of the most important years in their school life. Earlier this term – and for the first time since 2019 – International Baccalaureate (IB) students at Redmaids’ High School sat their final exams and eagerly awaited their results, which were released on 5 July.

Grades were phenomenal across the board with an average score of 38, far outreaching the global average of 33.02. Eleanor achieved an astonishing score of 45, the top mark possible, attained by less than 1% of IB students worldwide and will be studying Human Sciences at Durham University in September.

Former Head Girl Phoebe achieved an incredible score of 41 and will be going to study Liberal Arts at Durham University. Maddie who also achieved 40 points will join The University of Edinburgh to read Archaeology and Anthropology.

The top grade of 7 was achieved by all who studied French, Global Politics, and Philosophy at standard level, and those who took higher level Spanish and History, and standard level Psychology and Biology achieved a 6 or 7.

Redmaids’ High School is one of only two schools in Bristol to offer the International Baccalaureate. The qualification is highly regarded by students and universities as it allows students to study a wider range of subjects concurrently, demonstrating a depth and breadth of knowledge.

IB Coordinator at Redmaids’ High, Pete Brealey said, “We are incredibly proud of what this cohort has achieved. The grades they’ve received reflect the dedication and hard work they have shown consistently through their IB studies, and we wish them all the very best for the future”.

