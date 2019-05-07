One of the highlights of the Bath Racecourse calendar is upon us as Ladies Day takes places on 15 June.

As well as an afternoon’s of horse racing, it’s also a day dedicated to fashion and style as thousands of racegoers will put their best pair of shoes forward to experience the exhilarating atmosphere of seven live horse races while hoping to impress the judges of the popular Style competition.

With a £500 cash prize plus piece of jewellery from SP Green jewellers in Bath up for grabs for the winner, the competition can be tough. Here’s some tips on how to achieve a chic outfit that could scoop the top prize…

Stand out

Judges will be looking for eye-catching outfits. Bold colour combinations, statement jewellery or an unusual hat can all help to make you stand out against the competition. That said, bear in mind…

Sometimes less is more

Some styles never goes out of fashion. Black and white is a timeless colour combination; beautiful tailoring is understated and effortless; and a classic shift dress is a summer wardrobe essential for a reason. Pair with gorgeous accessories and your outfit will look effortlessly chic.

Add a hat

Unlike Royal Ascot and The Derby, there’s no official dress code at Bath Racecourse, except in hospitality areas, so racegoers are not obligated to wear a hat. However, adding a beautiful, sculptural hat, fascinator or even an on-trend headband can really up the wow factor of your outfit.

Avoid faux pas

A heel sinking into the grass or a skirt blowing up (be warned – there can be some pretty high winds up at Lansdown) isn’t a great look. Be mindful of the weather and dress appropriately for an outside event. A transparent umbrella is a fantastic investment if the weather looks inclement as it won’t take away from your outfit.

Have fun

Style your outfit with some personality and confidence but remember Bath Racecourse’s Ladies Day is an enjoyable event with lots to experience, not just the fashion. As long as you feel comfortable in your outfit, you’ll have a fantastic time. It doesn’t matter if you’re new to racing or if you’re a seasoned racegoer, the atmosphere on the day can’t be beaten; soak it up as your horse thunders down the home straight and join in with thousands of racegoers as they cheer on their horses across the finishing line.

Bath Racecourse is located north of Bath city centre and is easily accessed from Bristol and the M4, plus there’s plenty of free parking. Alternatively, there’s a bus service from outside Bath Spa train station.

There’s a range of places to grab something to eat and drink throughout the racecourse, whether it’s picking up something quick from one of the food trucks, or sipping a glass of chilled fizz overlooking the course from the Roof Garden.

Tickets are available from £24.

For more information about Ladies Day and to book tickets, visit: bath-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/ladies-day