We always catch ourselves peering in at the myriad delights as we stroll past family-run, independent store Toyville in Bedminster. Local couple Lindsay and Joel opened the shop in October 2016 after feeling there was a real shortage of nearby stores in which to buy nice things for their young son. Since opening, their range has grown in response to customer needs and they now stock a huge selection of carefully chosen toys and games, for newborns right up to teens and adults. Try a board game from the extensive library or have that special present gift-wrapped for you. It’s just what a real toy shop should be.

20 North Street, Bedminster, BS3 1HW

0117 953 2876; toyvilleshop.co.uk