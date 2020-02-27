In its new home surrounded by rolling Wiltshire farmland near Bradford on Avon, The Traditional Upholstery School has now been recognised as one of Britain’s top craft training centres. The School offers courses for everyone, from fun one-day hobby classes to professional training for prestigious Association of Master Upholsterers and Soft Furnishers (AMUSF) diplomas. Students travel from all over the UK for acclaimed classes ranging from creative lampshade-making to deep-buttoned footstools. Some want a creative day out – others are looking to train for a new career or lifestyle. All are expecting free cake… and they are never disappointed. This small, friendly school is owned and run by local upholsterer, lampshade-maker and author Joanna Heptinstall, as well as her team of expert tutors and Nellie the dog. But mostly by Nellie.

Unit 2, Holt Holdings, East Lane, Holt, Wiltshire BA14 6QU

07505 651030; traditionalupholsteryschool.co.uk