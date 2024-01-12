Trending tiles

Want to know which decorative tiles are in vogue for 2024? Quorn Stone has got you covered. With a passion for beautiful materials in the home, the team believes tiles play a pivotal role in every project, harmoniously binding all design elements together. In recent years, a resurgence of interest in decorative tiles has redefined home interior trends – enhancing any bathroom, kitchen, or hallway…
1. Welcome warm, earthy tones
A big trend for 2024 is Moroccan tiles. Moroccan tiles are renowned for their intricate patterns, rich colours, and enduring feel. With earthy hues trending for the year ahead, the Farini Cinnamon Moroccan-style tiles are a perfect option, with their
rich burnt orange to red tones in a high gloss finish.
2. Opt for delicate elegance
Onyx effect tiles seem to be going nowhere. Inspired by the natural beauty of onyx stone, these tiles mimic the intricate veining and rich colour variations of the real material. These tiles effortlessly elevate interiors, imparting a sense of opulence and refinement while offering a statement look for contemporary homes. The Onyx Powder Pink is the perfect pink bathroom tile for those wanting just the right amount of colour and pattern.
3. Inspiration from a sweet snack
A term you maybe haven’t heard before, Kit Kat tiles are set to be a notable trend for 2024. Kit Kat tiles are a style of tiling that, as the name suggests, resemble the popular chocolate bar, featuring small, rectangular tiles arranged in a grid pattern. Often made of porcelain or ceramic in a mosaic format, these finger tiles are admired for their streamlined linear appearance, working with contemporary bathrooms and kitchens. Try the Nori Pearl stick tiles for a soft white wall tile.
4. Stick with the classics
Metro tiles date back to the early 20th Century, first created for the underground in major cities such as London, New York, and Paris. What started as a practical wall surface for public spaces has now become an iconic style for homes, seen in bathrooms and kitchens alike. A fail-safe neutral white metro tile is the Nori Pearl metro. Lay in a herringbone pattern for an elevated decorative touch.
5. Rich glazes and unique textures
Zellige tiles (pronounced as ‘zell-idge’) are a form of Moroccan artisanal, enamel-coated tiles crafted with a rich glaze, unique texture, and beautiful variation of pigments. Reminiscent of these original Moroccan tiles, many Zellige-style tiles are now made from porcelain and ceramic, resulting in a very strong body, that is easier to install and maintain. The Safi Seashell is a delicate tonal tile in a square format, offering a high shine glazed ceramic with a handmade feel and authentic variation.
