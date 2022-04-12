Truespeed accelerates full fibre broadband expansion to Portishead & Clevedon

Bath-based Truespeed has propelled the expansion of its gigabit broadband into North Somerset, having started rolling out its full fibre network into two new West Bristol areas, Portishead and Clevedon. Connected by more than just their iconic coastal routes, the two seaside towns will now be connected to ultrafast, gigabit broadband.

Over 8,000 premises across these areas of North Somerset are set to benefit from Truespeed’s ultrafast, ultra-reliable broadband offering speeds of up to 900Mbps. Designed to provide the ultimate online experience, the state-of-the-art network delivers around the clock reliable connectivity. Reaping the benefits of guaranteed symmetrical upload/download speeds, residents and businesses can use multiple devices simultaneously to stream HD films, video call and upload and download large files with no drop-in service. Thanks to its futureproof 10Gbps capability, the network will continue delivering cutting edge speeds and crystal-clear connectivity for decades to come.

Keeping its community focused ethos at the forefront of the expansion, the South West based firm is investing £9 million into North Somerset with the arrival of its ultrafast network. The firm also remains steadfast in its commitment to provide schools and community hubs passed by its network to free broadband for life and has provided over 100 free connections to date.

Planning and building works are already well underway in both areas, with the first customers expected to go live by early summer 2022. Truespeed’s highly skilled teams are working closely alongside local residents, businesses and councils to ensure the build is completed at pace and preserves the areas iconic scenery.

By utilising a plethora of flexible deployment techniques, Truespeed keeps any temporary disruptions to a minimum whilst it works on bringing Portishead and Clevedon into the digital fast lane.

James Lowther, CEO of Truespeed, commented, “It’s astonishing how many people still struggle with sub-standard connectivity when reliable broadband is an everyday necessity. It’s why we’re working tirelessly on delivering the very best connectivity to give our customers peace of mind that all their broadband needs are taken care of.”

Richard Bonner, Chair of the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership added, “We are really pleased to see this local firm investing in our region helping to boost digital connectivity. Providing reliable high speed fibre broadband to residents and businesses will help to improve connectivity across the region. This will deliver numerous benefits including supporting flexible working in the region, helping to deliver more jobs and opportunities for local people.”

On a mission to bring under-served towns, cities and rural communities across the South West the benefits of affordable, full fibre broadband, Truespeed is providing a service that will benefit communities for generations to come.

truespeed.com

