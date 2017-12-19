A creative writer who imagined herself trapped inside the tomb of the world’s best-known pharaoh has clinched a top prize in a national competition.

Rosie Bailey, a pupil at Monmouth School for Girls, won the Best Character section for her entry, The Discovery, in the Historical Association Write Your Own Historical Story Competition.

The 14-year-old from Llandogo has a strong interest in archaeology and Egyptology and once went inside Tutankhamun’s tomb during a family holiday.

“I wrote my story about the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb and I split it into two parts,” said Rosie.

“I had one character from the eyes of an archaeological digger and another from Tutankhamun as if he was alive and stuck in his tomb. I wrote about two perspectives from the dig.

“Having to write from the perspective of Tutankhamun being alive was quite difficult but I just had to imagine what I would feel like if I was stuck in a tomb.”

All students in Years 7, 8, and 9 at Monmouth School for Girls were asked to write a piece of historical fiction.

The school then entered the top three pieces of work from each year into the Historical Association’s historical fiction competition.

Mr Michael Seaton, Head of History at Monmouth School for Girls, said: “I was delighted that everyone in Years 7, 8, and 9 wrote something. There were some wonderful stories and it followed on from a visit from writer Lydia Syson.

“Students produced some lovely work and we had our fingers crossed for some success.”

For her triumph, Rosie was presented with an Historical Association badge, a certificate, £25 and a commemorative paperweight.

Rosie added: “I went into Tutankhamun’s tomb before it was closed to the public so I was very lucky I got to see it at first hand. I was delighted and surprised with the award.”

