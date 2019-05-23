Accountancy, investment management and tax group Smith and Williamson has promoted two partners to head up two of its major service lines in the Bristol office.

Nigel Hardy has been appointed Head of Assurance and Business Services, while Zoe Thomas has been promoted to Head of Business Tax Services.

An experienced audit and advisory professional, Nigel joined Smith and Williamson last year from RSM. He works with owner-managed businesses across a range of sectors including manufacturing, distribution, financial services, professional practices and charities.

Zoe joined Smith and Williamson in 2017. She was previously at EY, where she was a partner for nine years, and specialises in advising property and construction businesses on tax and business affairs, with a particular focus on complex transactions within the real estate sector.

Carl Deane, Managing Partner at Smith and Williamson’s Bristol office, said: “Nigel and Zoe are hugely experienced and well-connected professional advisers who will play a major role in taking our practice to the next level.

“Smith and Williamson is the trusted adviser for aspirational businesses in Bristol and the West of England. These two appointments will help to ensure that we continue to deliver on that promise.”

Main image: Left to right, Carl Deane, Zoe Thomas and Nigel Hardy of Smith and Williamson