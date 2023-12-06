UK Maths Success Story for Collegiate School Bristol

Making numbers fun, channelling potential and inspirational teaching – these are just a number of reasons that add up to Collegiate being ranked in the top ten of the entire country when it comes to Mathematics.

To be more specific, the Bristol-based school is placed in joint-7th spot in the UK for A-Level Maths results, achieving a 94.4% pass rate at A or A*, according to the latest academic league tables released by The Times newspaper.

This hasn’t been achieved purely by focusing on exams, there are numerous examples of why Maths + Collegiate = Success:

Earlier this year, Year 12 students prepared for life post-education when, as part of the school’s Future Leaders Professional Project programme, a group of A Level Mathematicians worked at the Bristol Offices of WSP, a Global engineering firm, to design a carbon neutral Avon Bridge.

In the nationally-renowned UK Maths Challenge, Year 8 reached Gold standard. These students are in the top 11% in the country and ensured that they qualified for the National Pink Kangaroo competition.

Collegiate achieves positive value-add in both their GCSE and A Level results; mathematical proof that these outstanding results are achieved through excellent teaching, enabling pupils to make significant progress and secure their futures.

In 2023, the school’s Year 11 top set achieved 11 grade 9s and 13 grade 8s in the toughest paper since 2019 and more of these students choose to stay at Collegiate for A Level than ever before. This year, the school has 35% of the 6th Form studying Maths, with a third of these also taking a 4th A Level in Further Maths.

In Year 6, Collegiate runs a Maths Extension after-school club for High Achievers (ME4HA), nurturing interest beyond the text book at an early age.

Head of Mathematics Mrs R Johnson said: “As a department, we look at the holistic view of Maths.

“We love Maths for Maths’ sake, but we also encourage Maths mentoring with our younger classes, inter-school competitions, UK-wide competitions (such as the Ritangle competition happening now), and worldwide competitions, such as the Maths Challenge and Kangaroo Challenges.

“Most importantly, we structure our curriculum for success whilst the relationships between staff and pupils allows for all-round pastoral mentoring and care of the individual.”

Reflecting on the school being named the 7th best school in the country for Maths, Head Jeremy McCullough said: “This is a great piece of data, but it is really just a snapshot of one of our excellent departments. The Maths department, like all our subject areas, achieve magnificent results by supporting each individual student to achieve their best possible grade in every exam.”

Collegiate School, situated in Stapleton, Bristol, is a thriving co-educational day school for pupils aged 3 to 18. There are approximately 800 pupils (230 in the Prep School). In 2019, the ISI rated Collegiate School as ‘excellent’ in all areas, highlighting its unique culture as well as the less easy-to-measure elements, which combine to make the school so special.

