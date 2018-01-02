Inside a dramatic fifteenth century church you’ll find Undercover Rock – Bristol’s original roped climbing centre. Whether you’re completely new to climbing or want to continue to improve your skills and technique, Undercover Rock offers a range of classes for climbers of all abilities. There are even courses for kids of all ages that run each term, the next of which is starting now so make sure you visit their website to book spaces. Climbing is not only a fantastic physical workout but it’s brilliant for your mental health too, helping you to clear your mind and focus solely on the act of climbing. Undercover Rock also hosts weekly climbers’ clubs, including a women’s only club, which are a great way to meet like-minded people and share skills in a social environment. Want to give climbing a try? Check out their taster sessions this new year!

St Werburgh’s Church, Mina Road, Bristol BS2 9YT

Tel: 0117 941 3489

Web: undercover-rock.com