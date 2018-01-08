University of Bristol: Masters in Strategy, Change and Leadership

University of Bristol has a distinctive development programme for those aspiring to Senior Management and Leadership positions within the School of Economics, Finance and Management.

Designed for busy managers to fit around a demanding management role, this part-time course will help you to:

Enhance your impact as a leader

Understand organisational complexity and issues affecting success

Improve your ability to manage change and uncertainty

Make better choices about growth and strategic direction

The programme is delivered through eight intensive three-day workshops within a two year period. These workshops run on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays – a total of 16 works days and eight Saturdays across two years.

A good first degree or equivalent qualification, and significant managerial experience is required. Class sizes are kept small to maximise interaction, and to tailor sessions to group interests.

Course structure

Year one

Introductory unit

– resolving organisational challenges

– building your network

– effective decision making

Leadership

– understanding organisational behaviour

– increasing your leadership impact

– the psychology of leadership

Strategy and Organisations

– routes to competitive advantage

– innovation and growth

– organisational challenges in realising strategy

Understanding Change and Uncertainty

– dealing with constant change and transformation

– implementation strategies

– practicalities of change programmes

Year two

Organisational Complexity

– developing a systems perspective

– complexity theory and decision-making

– understanding organisations as complex, adaptive systems

Critical Issues in Strategy

– globalisation, alliances and networks

– culture, power and politics

– social responsibility and ethics

Contemporary Leading Challenges

– a global perspective on leadership

– employee relations and governance

– dealing with turbulence and resistance

Why study for the MSc now?

The global recession will continue to impact organisations for several years. In this climate, strategic leadership and an ability to deal with ongoing uncertainty is key to the success of many businesses, public sector and voluntary sector organisations.

The MSc has been specifically designed to deliver immediate benefits to delegates and their organisations. Each three-day unit takes a pragmatic, research-led approach, concentrating on organisational complexities and challenges. Delegates will return to work with a fresh perspective – better able to select the right management tool for the job.

To find out more about the programme, go along to the Open Evening on Wednesday 21 March from 6 – 8pm.

To register, please email: efim-scl@bristol.ac.uk

Visit: bristol.ac.uk or Tel: 0117 954 6694