University of Bristol Aspiring Leaders

Across the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, today’s leaders are facing the most challenging operating circumstances for generations. In this landscape of global uncertainty, leaner workforces, budget cuts, and reliance upon digital communications and the competencies needed to lead organisations successfully have shifted. Leaders now need to be skilled at crisis management, dealing with uncertainty and high-level strategic leadership. Due to the continued success of the University of Bristol’s part-time Executive Masters in Strategy, Change and Leadership, applications are now open for the eleventh cohort commencing in September 2023. This challenging and rewarding programme is designed for those aspiring to, or holding senior manager and leadership positions and will fit around the demands of a busy, professional leadership role. This bespoke master’s degree in Strategy, Change and Leadership is aimed at providing senior managers with the tools and techniques they need to navigate

their organisations through demanding times. By attending the programme, you will learn how to improve your ability to

manage change and uncertainty; increase your leadership impact; understand organisational complexity and issues

affecting success; make better choices about growth and strategic direction. Programme Manager, Cheralyn Baines-

Dark says: “We are delighted to be recruiting our eleventh cohort of executive students to this successful and practical

master’s programme. Excellent leadership is vital when facing a challenging and uncertain future, and organisations from all

industries recognise the importance of investing in their future Leaders and Managers by developing their management and

leadership teams in unpredictable times. This practical master’s degree offers value for money and will offer a return

on investment from day one.”

If you would like to have a chat about the programme or to attend the next webinar on Wednesday 17 May 6pm-7pm, please contact Cheralyn Baines-Dark, Programme Manager by phone 01179546694;

or email: mgmt-scl@bristol.ac.uk

To find out more or to apply for September 2023 entry, please visit; bristol.ac.uk