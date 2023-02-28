UNL Studios are garden landscape designers. Pouring optimism, energy and enthusiasm into every project, the team are based in Bristol, but like to get around a bit – Bath, Somerset, North Devon and even sometimes as far as London. Designer Rob Mills comments: “We’re what’s known as a boutique landscape design studio. A bit posh (not really), a bit experimental and a bit bloody brilliant if you pardon the language. Basically, if you want something marvellous with three Ms, then you’ve found yourself in the right place. If you don’t, well we’re not for everybody to be honest.”

Townhouse courtyard, rambling country estate or hanging gardens of Winterbourne. However ambitious your brief, the aim is always the same – to blow your garden-loving socks off.

3rd Floor, Old Stock Exchange, St Nicholas Street, Bristol BS1 1TG; 07703 575 289; unlstudios.com