Upfest 2018 has confirmed its lead artist line-up – featuring talent from across the UK, Europe and South America – for this year’s festival.

Europe’s largest street art festival is returning to South Bristol from 28 – 30 July. This year it will be celebrating its 10th year in style with 400 artists from 70 countries set to attend, including Insane51, L7m, London Police, Nomad Clan and Odeith.

Renowned throughout the world for creating large-scale artworks for the likes of Glastonbury Festival and the London Olympics, Bristol-based artist Graham Dews (AKA Paris) will also be showcasing his work. Within his 30-year career he has constantly played with the boundaries of abstract spray paint creations and was also the artist behind Coldplay’s Mylo Xyloto cover as well as painting the band’s live sets and collaborating on their videos. Insane51 mural artwork

Insane51 took inspiration from Athens’ huge murals in 2006 and has since developed an individual style over the years, producing spectacular overlay murals. With an incredible ability to place two murals on the same surface that can be seen individually with the use of 3D glasses, Insane51 produces unique artwork.

Nomad Clan artwork

Nomad Clan is a collective of Cbloxx and AYLO and is one of the hottest duos in global street art today. Based in Manchester, they showcased their talents and unmistakeable talents for the first time at last year’s Upfest which can been seen on North Street’s The Old Bookshop (although it won’t be around for long).

The London Police artwork

The London Police started in 1998 with a passion for combining travelling and making art. Known for the iconic LADS characters, their work has graced the streets and galleries of 40 countries in the past 10 years. For this year’s festival, Chaz Barrisson will paint his signature LADS characters with trusted sidekick Chinny Bond. L7m. Photo credit: Paul Box

Born in the countryside of São Paulo, L7m has developed a unique style that explores colour, simplicity and free-flowing geometry. At 13 years old he first began to use spray cans, and so honed his artistic skills from an early age. Odeith artwork

Using spray cans to create his art since the mid Eighties, Portugal’s Odeith is internationally renowned for his groundbreaking anamorphic style. His murals can feature anything from landscapes and portraits to messages and homages.

Visit: upfest.co.uk for the full line-up

Featured image: Graham Dews (Paris) at work