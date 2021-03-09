Originally founded in 1988, Ursell Pools & Wellness has established itself at the forefront of the UK pool and wellness industry. With over 30 years of experience delivering pool and wellness solutions, Ursell have the unique ability to manage your project in-house from design and planning right through to completion, ensuring unrivalled consistency and quality. The company works on a wide range of projects from domestic, DIY-style pool builds to delivering luxury high-end commercial facilities. If you’re looking to install a pool or spa in your garden, hotel, school or health club, the expert team has all the skills, tools and expertise you need.

476 Bath Road, Saltford BS31 3DJ; 01225 874874; ursell.com