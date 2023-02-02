Versa-tile style

It’s here – 2023 and a whole army of trends to sit up straight and duly pay attention to,” says Ca’ Pietra’s Head of Creative Grazziella Wilson. “So, if you’re a sucker for having the single most stylish interior on the block, if you want to cover your home in the colour that everyone’s applauding, or even if you’re the timeless sort who just likes to pepper a bit of trend here and there, buckle up.”

We speak to some of the city’s favourite tiling experts to discover the latest looks to welcome into your home…

Grazziella Wilson, Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra

The so-right-now looks for the next twelve months are:

Stripes: Make Them Wavy and Straight

Circus stripes, pinstripes, candy stripes. Love. Them. All. And while we saw plenty of playful stripes across everything from tiles (hello Deck Chair tiles) to textiles in 2022, they’re not going anywhere fast. In fact, this year, expect to see them really make waves. Literally. One of 2023’s top trends are that stripes will take on a new undulating form, rippling their way across cushions, dancing their way down playful curtain trims, and waving back at you from rugs underfoot. We put it down to the celebrated scallop edge that took the worlds of furniture and fashion by storm, but whatever the muse, we’re lapping them up and loving even more when straight stripes meet waves in the same space.

Flawsome: The New Wabi-Sabi

With every year comes a new buzzword that we must: a) learn how to pronounce (we’re still not 100% confident on saying hygge out loud) and b) learn how to practice. This year’s interiors term is a little easier to get your brain around and preaches similar virtues to what the Japanese taught us with Wabi-Sabi…

Flawsome. As the name suggests, is all about the love of the handmade, the acceptance of imperfection and the thrill that comes with letting it all loose. The rejection of a pristine, polished, perfect interior is one that is more than just a look or a trend, it’s a mindset and a whole new way of living that we’re all for.

In tile speak? That means bring on that tumbled edge and love it for its unruliness. Embrace naturally imperfect stones. And fawn over finishes where the colour varies (slightly) from tile to tile because of the artisanal nature that makes them what they are – so very special.

Earth Song: Warm Brown Tones Are Back

There’s never just one colour trend to follow – far from it. Pantone tells us vivid magenta is the one to want for 2023. Other sources cite primary colours are the ones you’ll want to splash onto your walls. But the one colour on which the design world unites? Brown. Warm, earthy browns specifically – those that will make your shoulders drop, help your mind unwind and cocoon you like a chocolate advert (or better still, chocolate bar) does.

As the story usually goes, fashion cottoned onto brown first and now our interiors are following suit. Restful, earth tones have been the grounding go-to for many of us over the past few turbulent years but now we’re beginning to find our feet again, deep and bold tones feel favourable again. Brown leads us into bolder colour choices but still with the feeling of safety and steadiness. If the deepest browns feel too far, however, consider a putty brown like the Sand tone of our Brasserie Mosaic tiles, hints of varied browns in tiles like Milan Bronze Marble Mosaic or the nurturing hue of Edith’s Pampas. Want to step it up a notch? Look to plum and mustard.

Clarissa Hulse x Ca’Pietra Wild Botanicals Blue Maldives Lagoon and Reform Aqu aby Ca’ Pietra | Credit: BC Designs Copper Bath Monaco Porcelain Zellige and 2022 Sage Gloss Ceramic by Mandarin Stone Bamboo Lustre Porcelain Mosaic Satin Avocado by Ca’ Pietra California Porcelain Jade tiles by Ca’ Pietra





The Med: We’re Talking Terracotta and Moorish Pattern

Why wouldn’t you want to have a taste of the Med every day of the week is the question? And why has it taken until 2023 for it to become one of the top looks to bring home is the other?

The love affair with terracotta – the colour and the material – is about to move up a gear as references to Mediterranean-inspired interiors takes off. The terracotta tile at the top of our list for doing so? Our new Marlborough Arabesque that gives you Moorish pattern via its shaping and sun-baked style via its terracotta nature. Or if you’re looking to nod to sunnier climes through your paint palette, acquaint yourself with the likes of Cassia’s Terracotta and Mable’s Kale. And for a pure Med pattern punch, try Cabana Algarve and Cuba Iberia.

Marble: But Make it Dramatic

Correct, marble isn’t ever really a material that falls out of favour. It’s one of those that transcends trends and is a mainstay for so many homes. But, marble does have its moments – the Deco trend that was all about marble paired with gleaming gold and rose gold being one of the biggest of all of late.

This year’s marble moment is set to be all about drama. Less Carrara and more mesmerising coloured stones like the jade green marble effect in our California tiles, the striking shades and shapes of our East Java collection, or the look-at-me veining of our honed marble Pantheon tiles and Marble Luxe collection.

How do you recommend using Reform tiles and what are the benefits of using recycled stone materials in terms of the design?

An ingenious blend of recycled stone materials made in a carbon-neutral factory, Reform is highly durable and yet natural in effect. We adore this tile used indoors and out. Use it to add a natural and organic element to any design.

The Tile and Bathroom Warehouse is a proud supplier of Ca’ Pietra and showcases the market-leading collection at Bristol’s largest independent tile and bathroom showroom – located on Eldon Way in Brislington | See more at: thetileandbathroomwarehouse.com

Colin Roby-Welford, Creative Director at Fired Earth

Which tiles would go best with this year’s kitchen trends? Today’s kitchens have a relaxed, timeless feel. As kitchens have become more open-plan, they’ve also become more eclectic – incorporating everything from dining furniture and sofas to bookshelves and artworks – and tiling reflects this trend. Here at Fired Earth, we’re noticing that customers are becoming more experimental with tiles, perhaps combining two or three colours on one wall, opting for bold geometric pattern or using layouts such as chevron and lattice designs as an alternative to classic brickbond formats. Our English Delft Charcoal tiles are also in keeping with the trend towards relaxed and eclectic kitchens, offering a fresh, contemporary take on traditional blue and white Delft designs.

What have been your best selling patterned tiles and what can these more vibrant styles add to a space?

From Moorish designs to classic Victorian motifs, geometric tiles have been gracing interiors for centuries. It’s this timelessness and sense of familiarity that means bold but simple designs are totally at home in every style of interior.

People can really make the designs their own, creating completely different effects with them, and this is one of the reasons for their appeal. For example, tiles such as those in Fired Earth’s encaustic Azores collection are a beautifully classic choice for hallway floors, creating a welcoming first impression, but the tiles can just as easily introduce a modern and architectural feel to living room walls and floors.

Similarly, the Urban tile collection and the latest Bert & May at Fired Earth ranges feature simple but striking motifs that can be styled in very different and creative ways to look stunning in traditional and contemporary interiors. The tiles are made from porcelain so they’re exceptionally low-maintenance and robust. They can even be used outdoors too, so they’re ideal for extending seamlessly from a kitchen onto a terrace. It’s this versatility and the fact that tiles like these are perfect for today’s homes that explains their popularity.

firedearth.com



Above: Azores Tavira encaustic tiles by Fired Earth



Cobana Gloss Porcelain, Rosso Tumbled Marble and Bluestone Tumbled Marble by Mandarin Stone California Peach and Reform Cotto and Salmon Pink by Ca’ Pietra



Above: South Cliff Lavender porcelain tiles by Fired Earth





Ask the experts at Boniti:



Where in the house do wall tiles work well?

Where don’t they work well! We see decorative wall tiles used throughout the house: think fireplaces, boot rooms, and open wood burners. A little fireplace could be the perfect opportunity to add a pop of personality without taking over the whole room, or let your imagination run wild and use a woodland inspired tile in your boot room.



What are the popular tile styles at Boniti?

More and more over the last few months we have seen people move away from the glamorous polished tiles, and more towards earthy neutral tones, going for soft and warm over luxurious and opulent. You will be seeing a lot more Zellige-inspired tiles, bringing texture back into the home. Nature-inspired tile formats are also taking over. Look out for hexagon, leaf and scallop shape tiles.



Which tiles would best suit Victorian, Edwardian and Georgian houses?

We often find that many of our clients own Georgian properties, and while many choose to add a modern twist to their homes, a good few decide to maintain the houses heritage and install floors which are more in keeping with the original times.



It’s unlikely to find this style of floor in modern homes, but listed buildings, period properties and Georgian style houses fantastically suit cabochon floors. The traditional design of a cabochon floor will typically feature classic black cabochon inserts and lighter tiles, which have been cut on the corners and are usually finished with tumbled or pillowed edges. This timeless style of floor is a popular choice for entrance halls but can be used in many different settings such as bathrooms or dining areas.



Original installations of cabochon floors tend to feature beautiful English Limestone’s such as Bath Stone, but a lot of clients tend to choose more cost effective options from places such as Egypt. Although white and black are the most common colour choices for this style of floor, many people choose alternative colours, shapes and sizes to create something truly individual | boniti.com