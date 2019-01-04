Village Gym, Bristol’s large state-of-the-art health club, is now open for memberships and features the first ever immersive Les Mills© spin class THE TRIP. This is one of only eight in the UK and the only class in Bristol. This exciting new studio creates digital worlds to cycle through using a cinema-scale screen and sound system for a completely immersive experience. The Village Gym is also home to a 20-metre indoor swimming pool and whirlpool with a range of relaxation facilities, including a luxury steam room and sauna.

Village Gym, Bullfinch Close, Filton, Bristol BS34 6FG

0117 456 3434; village-hotels.co.uk