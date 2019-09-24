Wales and West Midlands Utilities Ltd is dedicated to offering you the finest driveways and patios. Your design possibilities are possibly endless. The company has many years experience and only uses the best materials and staff. All work is guaranteed and no deposit is required until the job is completed to your satisfaction. A variety of materials are used including block paving, resin, tarmac, gravel and the team can also help with steps, fencing, decking, turfing and landscaping as well as cleaning and replacing driveways. After you receive your quotation there is no pressure to buy as the company offers a 14 day cooling off period.

0117 287 2523; walesandwestmidlandsutilities.co.uk