Charlie Bigham’s, the UK’s largest independent food brand, is collaborating with Wells Food Festival to host a unique virtual food event on 10 and 11 October, giving artisan food producers from the South of England a platform to sell their produce online.

Bigham’s Quarry Kitchen, where most of its delicious meals are made, is located on the edge of the City of Wells, with the brand partnering with the festival and local producers in recent years. The aim of this collaboration is to support small food businesses and help them thrive after a challenging year of sales.

Charlie Bigham began his business nearly 25 years ago, cooking up his first dishes in his kitchen at home in west London. These artisan roots connect Bigham’s with today’s small and independent food and drink producers, many of whom have been adversely affected by the events of recent months.

Wells Food Festival with Charlie Bigham’s will showcase over 150 artisans from across the South of England, inviting foodies nationwide to discover the best of Britain’s finest produce and buy direct from makers.

The festival programme includes appearances from top food writer and restaurant critic, William Sitwell. The day will include live-streamed masterclasses, cook-alongs and talks by Charlie Bigham and his team of master chefs.

At-home festival goers can sign-up to a live drawing workshop with renowned illustrator Emily Sutton, who also creates Bigham’s distinctive packaging, flower arranging with Georgie Newby, artisan florist and flower farmer at Common Farm Flowers, as well as music by blues band Harlem Rhythm Cats and a photography competition.

Charlie Bigham comments: “The South is home to a wealth of fantastic independent producers, who have nurtured their businesses by investing time, resource and passion over many years. Our aim is to help this artisan community by bringing the Wells Food Festival to a virtual national audience, giving foodies across the country the chance to support and buy from specialist artisan producers.”

Jon Abbott, festival director of Wells Food Festival, comments: “Our top priority has always been to support our artisan producers and traders and put them at the heart of the festival. This year it seems more important than ever. Thanks to the support of Charlie Bigham’s, we firmly believe 2020 will be remembered as the year Wells Food Festival went above and beyond to champion small producers and amazing food.”

For regular festival updates, visit wellsfoodfestival.bighams.com or Charlie Bigham’s Facebook or Instagram pages.