17 May 2018

The music of hip-hop star Dr Dre is to be given an orchestral reworking in Bristol this weekend, thanks to No Strings Attached – a collaborative effort between some of Europe’s most accredited orchestras – which is pleased to be presenting a live rendition of 2001 in its entirety.

18 May will see the body of work, which features many intricate musical layers, performed at local club Motion and given the classical treatment alongside some of Dre’s other popular West Coast classics. Accompanied by DJs, singers, and lyricists, it sounds like the players have carefully created something special and quite different to your average orchestral event.

Expect a full standing crowd as this traditional musical environment is merged with a modern live hip-hop event that has the potential to help break down old-fashioned boundaries and make each genre more accessible to new audiences. Worthy of further investigation for those with even a passing interest in innovative hybrid musical events, we reckon! Tickets start at £17.50 plus booking fee and are available here