Whistle Punks Urban Axe Throwing is opening its fourth UK and largest venue to date on All Saints Street in Bristol on 13 November.

Boasting six lanes, a pumping soundtrack, a bar and a Pizzarova residency, Whistle Punks is now taking advance bookings, making this a great alternative for Christmas parties and group celebrations.

Founded in 2016, Whistle Punks is the first brand to bring axe throwing to the UK high street and encourages people to step outside of their comfort zone and try something new.

Jools Whitehorn, co-founder of Whistle Punks, said: “We’ve taken axe throwing out of the woodland and turned it into a side-by-side, social activity for the city. We can’t wait to open in Bristol. It’s renowned as a hotbed of creativity, collaboration and experimentation, so it makes perfect sense to test the first of our new generation of sites here. Whistle Punks promotes an antidote to the isolation of our modern lives; it breaks down barriers to create an engaging social environment in the real world as well as providing the kind of experience that people can’t wait to share online.

“Whistle Punks Bristol will have six axe throwing lanes and a carefully curated list of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. On the food side, we’re excited to be teaming up with Bristol brand Pizzarova, who will be serving up their incredible pizzas from our on-site kitchen.”

All sessions are 70 minutes long and take place on a lane consisting of two targets, each lane fits up to 10 players. The session begins with tips and coaching on how to safely and successfully sling an axe by expert instructors who stay with the group throughout the session. Once the practice is over, the competitive spirit kicks in and a tournament takes place in each lane. As soon as a winner is announced, then it’s celebration time in the adjoining bar.

“That special atmosphere you get at our venues is centred around the work of our instructors who are on hand every step of the way to ensure that everyone is safe, but also having fun engaging with one another,” adds Whitehorn.

The experiences on offer range from Social Lane Single Tickets, to all singing all dancing High Flyer Packages for large parties. The entire venue can also be hired out for parties of up to 100 people, giving players the run of the place and the opportunity to fully personalise the event experience.

There is also a host of Axemas party options available for those seeking something different to the usual office Christmas bash.

Axemas party package details:

The Takeover

Hire the whole venue with capacity for up to 100 people and personalise your event experience. Prices are on request by emailing: hello@whistlepunks.com

Exclusive packages for smaller groups include:

Exclusive Lanes

Exclusive lanes with an instructor on each (up to 10 players per lane for 70 minutes). From £20 per person (off peak)/£25 per person (peak)

Big Shot Lanes

An exclusive lane with a shiny trophy for the winner to show off. Each player gets two snacks or drinks each. From £25.50 per person (off peak)/£30 per person (peak)

High Flyer Lanes

The big one! A private lane, snacks, drinks and trophy for the leader. PLUS all players can grab themselves a piece of Whistle Punks merchandise. From £34.50 per person (off peak)/£39.50 per person (peak)

Keen to get your axe on? Visit: whistlepunks.com/book-now/bristol