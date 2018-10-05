Bristol mum-of-two Mel Bound has won a place on Facebook’s acclaimed Community Leadership Programme

Mel Bound, founder of This Mum Runs, has been named as a fellow of the 2018 global Facebook Community Leadership Programme – which celebrates aspiring leaders who are building meaningful communities and connections to enable positive social impact. She was selected from over 6,000 entries, from 46 countries across the world, by a Facebook committee of employees as well as community experts from outside of Facebook, who reviewed each application so they could identify leaders with a strong, clear and committed vision for their community.

This Mum Runs was founded in Bristol four years ago by Mel to empower and enable mums, whatever stage of their fitness journey, to find physical and mental wellbeing through running, friendship and headspace. TMR communities are now active across London, as well as Bristol and Bath, with a community of over 35,000, and thousands of runners taking part in free weekly runs led by volunteers. It all started when Mel posted on a local mum’s Facebook to say that she was restarting her running journey after injury and lacking the confidence to run alone, and looking for a run buddy to join her. That night 75 mums turned up, and This Mum Runs was born.

Mel will travel to Facebook’s San Francisco headquarters to start the year-long leadership programme and meet her fellow peers who have also been awarded a place. The programme will see Mel receive training, support, tools and funding to continue to innovate and scale the This Mum Runs community. “I am thrilled to have been selected as one of only 115 community leaders globally to participate in this programme,” she said. “I am proud to represent This Mum Runs and the incredible community of mums that it has supported since our journey began four years ago.

“This Mum Runs is made up of a truly special community of incredible women who, through running, have found a way to make time for themselves, find greater physical and mental wellbeing and make friends at a time when significant changes in their lives are happening – things that are so important to mums everywhere. I can’t wait to get to California and tell our story and be inspired by the others on the programme.”