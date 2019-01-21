Special event cinema distributor CinEvents is offering readers the chance to win tickets for all the family to see the Northern Ballet Bitesize Ballets’ latest production Tortoise and the Hare at local cinemas.

Northern Ballet’s new season of work sets to be a colourful and engaging selection of work aimed at pre school and primary school children.

See much-loved fairytales brought to life by the company’s amazing dancers who will be gracefully acting out Tortoise and the Hare, Elves and the Shoe Maker and Three Little Pigs to playful music on the big screen in cinemas across Bristol, Bath and the local areas.

BBC presenter Anita Rani will be narrating each of the ballets to introduce the stories and show your little ones some of the moves – the whole family will be dancing in their seats!

Tortoise and the Hare will be showing in cinemas across the UK from 26 January; Elves and the Shoe Maker will be out from 23 February; while Three Little Pigs will be out from 23 March.

All these shows will be shown at these local cinemas: Vue Longwell Green, Vue Bristol Cribbs, Cineworld Bristol, Curzon Clevedon, Little Theatre Bath, Odeon Bath, Pound Arts Corsham, Wotton Electric Picture House.

For your chance to win a family ticket bundle for Tortoise and the Hare which is coming to cinemas THIS Saturday (includes four tickets, which can include a mix of adult and child tickets), email your name and telephone number to CinEvents at: hello@cinevents.co.uk by 12pm on Thursday 24 January.

Terms and conditions:

This competition ends on 24.01.2019. Two winners will each receive a family ticket bundle to Northern Ballets Bitesized Ballets Tortoise and the Hare consisting of four tickets that can be a mix of adult (aged over 18) and child tickets. Winning tickets are available for screenings of Tortoise and the Hare on 26 January and a few further dates. Visit bitesizedballets.com for a full list of participating cinemas.

Chosen site is subject to availability. If tickets at your chosen site are no longer available then we will endeavour to provide you with the closest alternative. Prize does not include travel expenses. Winning tickets cannot be exchanged for cash or an alternative film. You must be aged over 18 to enter this prize draw. Winners will be contacted by CinEvents by email or telephone and have 24 hours to respond. Information on how to pick up winning tickets will be provided to winner directly by email. By entering this competition, you are agree to receive marketing emails from CinEvents. CinEvents will not share data with any other third or second parties.