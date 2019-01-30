Special event cinema distributor CinEvents is offering two lucky readers of The Bristol Magazine the chance to win tickets for all the family to see the Northern Ballet Bitesize Ballets’ latest production Elves and the Shoemaker at local cinemas.

Northern Ballet’s new season of work sets to be a colourful and engaging selection of work aimed at pre school and primary school children.

See much-loved fairytales brought to life by the company’s amazing dancers who will be gracefully acting out Tortoise and the Hare, Elves and the Shoe Maker and Three Little Pigs to playful music on the big screen in cinemas across Bristol, Bath and the surrounding areas.

BBC presenter Anita Rani will be narrating each of the ballets to introduce the stories and show your little ones some of the moves – the whole family will be dancing in their seats!

Elves and the Shoemaker will be showing in cinemas across the UK from 23 February, while Three Little Pigs will be out from 23 March and limited screenings of Tortoise and the Hare may be available subject to location.

All these shows will be shown at these local cinemas: Vue Longwell Green, Vue Bristol Cribbs, Cineworld Bristol, Curzon Clevedon, Little Theatre Bath, Odeon Trowbridge, Pound Arts Corsham, Wotton Electric Picture House.

For your chance to win a family ticket bundle for Elves and the Shoemaker which is coming to cinemas from 23 February (includes four tickets, which can include a mix of adult and child tickets), email your name, telephone number and cinema choice to CinEvents at: hello@cinevents.co.uk by 12pm on 21 February.

Terms and conditions:

This competition ends on 21.02.2019. Two winners will each receive a family ticket bundle to Northern Ballets Bitesized Ballets Elves and the Shoemaker consisting of four tickets that can be a mix of adult (aged over 18) and child tickets. Winning tickets are available for screenings of Elves and the Shoemaker on 23 February and a few further dates. Visit bitesizedballets.com for a full list of participating cinemas.

Chosen site is subject to availability. If tickets at your chosen site are no longer available then we will endeavour to provide you with the closest alternative. Prize does not include travel expenses. Winning tickets cannot be exchanged for cash or an alternative film. You must be aged over 18 to enter this prize draw. Winners will be contacted by CinEvents by email or telephone and have 24 hours to respond. Information on how to pick up winning tickets will be provided to winner directly by email. By entering this competition, you are agree to receive marketing emails from CinEvents. CinEvents will not share data with any other third or second parties.

Main image: Kiara Flavin and Filippo di Vilio in Elves & the Shoemaker. Photo by Brian Slater