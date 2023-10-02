Woodhouse & Law

Woodhouse and Law are a full-service interior and garden design company, working from their showroom and studio on Bathwick Hill. Founded in 2009 by Nick Woodhouse and John Law, the team take pride in developing stylish, individual and creative schemes across the residential and commercial sectors. Alongside their current collaboration with the Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, the Woodhouse and Law studio is currently working on a number of projects across the city of Bath, and further afield, including London, Somerset, Devon and Dorset.



4 George’s Place, Bathwick Hill, Bath BA2 4EN; 01225 428072; woodhouseandlaw.co.uk