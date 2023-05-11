Woodland walks to help cope with bereavement

Bristol Memorial Woodlands has partnered with Cruse, the UK’s leading bereavement charity, to organise regular bereavement walking groups.

Cruse bereavement volunteers will guide people coping with grief around the woodlands, near Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, so they spend time in a therapeutic natural environment, enjoying nature and exercise. The first walk is planned for May 24.

The link-up follows successful walking with grief sessions at the woodlands by Health Psychologist Mireille Hayden of Gentle Dusk.

Bristol Memorial Woodlands has now set out a recommended walking route. People wishing to take part must register with Cruse in advance.

Nick Crane, volunteer and training co-ordinator for Cruise, said: “People can take the time to walk in silence or talk with others and have moments to pause and reflect. We already have successful walking groups in Portishead and other parts of the Southwest and we have wanted to start a group in this area for some time.

“The Memorial Woodlands mean so much to so many people who have loved ones buried there and it is a beautiful, safe environment for a walk and we are pleased to work with them to introduce regular walks that we hope will benefit many people.”

Cruse are looking for more bereavement volunteers in the area to help with face-to-face support for those who are grieving and to support the walking groups in the future.

Mireille Hayden of Gentle Dusk said: “Working with Cruse enables us to make this a truly local peer to peer group and those taking part will be able to access the other support and resources from Cruse.”

Anyone wishing to take part should contact CRUSE with details on this webform: www.cruse.org.uk to be contacted about their nearest walk.

Bristol Memorial Woodlands provides an alternative funeral venue where families have time and space to celebrate a loved ones passing with a half day or whole day funeral service. Burials and ashes interment is in an area that is being transformed into a natural woodland protected for the future by a charitable trust that will maintain it.