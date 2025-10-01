Woven Architecture Studio is a Bristol-based boutique practice specialising in thoughtfully designed residential properties across the South West and beyond.



Woven offers a full range of architectural and interior design services; from feasibility studies and planning applications to contract administration and delivery across all RIBA stages.



With extensive international experience in the UK, New York and Paris the team combines a global perspective with a strong commitment to sustainability; weaving together creativity, care and craftsmanship with great design to create harmonious spaces. The Woven approach is grounded in listening, dialogue and collaboration to ensure your project, no matter the size, is a true reflection of your needs, desires and aspirations. Whether it’s a bespoke country home, a life changing extension or reimagining your existing space, the team will bring your vision to life.

07340843948 | wovenarch.com