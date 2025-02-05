Wudu Facility pledge at Fairfield High School receives an overwhelming response

Thanks to an overwhelming response to a GoFundMe post set up by a parent/Governor, Fairfield High School (FHS) is delighted to have smashed the target required to build a dedicated wudu (prayer/washroom) facility in the school. Initially set at £3,000, generous community donations have seen the campaign rocket to a staggering £3,733, meaning that Muslim students will no longer perform wudu in the disabled toilets but will instead benefit from the creation of a purpose-built wudu facility.

This new facility, where Muslim students can perform the important ritual cleansing of wudu (involving the washing of hands, face, arms and feet) before prayer, will reflect respect, inclusion and faith. Whilst the current disabled toilets have met the needs to some extent, the new customised facilities will be warmly received by many.

Edel Cronin, Principal at Fairfield High School comments: “Our wonderful and diverse community have yet again demonstrated generosity and compassion by digging deep into their pockets to support this worthy cause. We will waste no time in scheduling this work, hoping to have the facilities ready in time for Ramadan.”

Mohamed Osman, parent, Governor and organiser of this appeal adds: “I am thrilled that we have successfully reached our target to fund wudu facilities for Fairfield High School – and it happened in less than 10 days! SubhanAllah, this incredible achievement speaks volumes about the generosity and unity of our community. I am deeply humbled and grateful for your support. Thank you so much!”

The wudu GoFundMe page can be visited at gofundme.com

