Britain’s best-loved family festival returns with over 100 acts across four music stages and six family, comedy and workshop zones on 1st – 3rd June 2018.

One of the summer’s best-loved family festivals has a brand new look and feel and a programme that is set to surprise, delight and entertain festival-goers this summer. Artists already announced include undisputed kings of flamenco, salsa and pop infusion The Gipsy Kings, indie powerhouse Baxter Dury, 90s britpop stalwarts Shed Seven, The Go! Team, The Beat ft. Ranking Roger, Nina Nesbitt, Feeder, and many more.

Joining the line up for 2018 will be Americana mastermind Pokey LaFarge. Looking like he stepped straight out of the Roaring Twenties, Pokey’s contagious blend of hot swing, early jazz and ragtime blues promies to be a festival highlight. Storming the stage will also be punk-reggae queen Hollie Cook. Daughter of a Sex Pistol, Hollie’s unique form of ‘tropical pop’ mixes her passion for female rocksteady sounds with her love of golden-age girl groups.

Also performing will be Mercury-nominated Northern rockers Field Music, pink pop punk powerhouse Queen Zee, big indie name for 2018 Sea Girls, jazz, funk and punk mish-mashers Easy Life, Pip Blom and Speakman Sound.

