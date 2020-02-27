Joinery and furniture specialists based in Montpelier, Bristol. Young & Norgate offer design, fabrication and installation services to bring bespoke interiors to life.

Using sophisticated design software and state of the art machinery the emphasis is very much on doing things properly – with a highly experienced team of designers and craftsmen on hand to manage the process all the way through.

Typical joinery packages include kitchens, wardrobes, and staircases.

Unit 10 Montpelier Trading Estate, Station Road, Bristol BS6 5EE

0117 3706565; youngandnorgate.com